‘Best Laid Plans’ Sets Feb 22 Release Date

By
Liz Rodriguez
-

The Kyler Wilson directed thriller film ‘Best Laid Plans’, which stars Natalie Ruffino Wilson, Dean Shortland, and Kyler Wilson is releasing on digital streaming platforms February 22, 2022.

‘Best Laid Plans’ follows Remy a single mother, struggling to pay her bills. She gets the opportunity to make some extra cash when her boss calls her for a last-minute job. Reluctantly, she takes the job but finds herself taken hostage when she arrives. Now she must help the homeowner stay alive in this gripping suspense thriller that will keep you guessing every step of the way.

Produced by Kyler Wilson, Natalie Ruffino Wilson, ‘Best Laid Plans’ releases on February 22, 2022.

