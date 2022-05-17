Documentary Drama Film ‘Crazy Cat Lady’ Sets June 21 Release Date

Please share this story:

The documentary drama feature film ‘Crazy Cat Lady’, starring Battlestar Galactica actress Tricia Helfer along with Ady Gil, Esmeralda Alvarez, Drew Weidhaas, and Donna Simms, is releasing on digital streaming platforms June 21, 2022, via Random Media

There are an estimated 3,000,000 feral cats in Los Angeles, but due to a legal injunction, the City cannot support or fund TNR (trap/neuter/return) programs, so the gargantuan task of mitigating this crisis is in the hands of citizen volunteer “trappers”, fosterers, and adopters. These “crazy cat ladies (and men)” give of their own time, money, and efforts to help resolve this ever-growing issue.

Volunteers like young student, Drew; former pro-basketball player Donna; philanthropist and adoption shelter owner, Ady; FixNation clinic operator, Karn; and social activists, Jacquie and Esmeralda, and they do it tirelessly, out of love for these homeless felines.

The film has had phenomenal success on the film festival circuit scooping up Best U.S. Documentary at The Oaks International Film Festival, 2022, Best Documentary at Golden Gate International Film Festival 2021, Best Director at Malta Film Festival 2022, Best Original Score at Toronto Independent Film Festival of Cift 2022, Best Producer at Madrid Art Film Festival 2022, Best Producer at Barcelona International Film Festival 2021, Best Editor at Paris Play Film Festival 2021, Award of Merit Special Mention at Impact DOCS Awards 2022, and Honorable Mention at Best Inspirational Film, Amsterdam IFF.

Writer, director, and producer Garrett Clancy is joined by producers Amanda Marie Harrison, Tricia Helfer, Jeff Werner, and Sarah Brockhoff for ‘Crazy Cat Lady’ releasing on June 21, 2022.

