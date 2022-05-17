Drama Sci-Fi ‘Spin State’ Sets June 7 Release

By
Liz Rodriguez
-
Please share this story:

The drama sci-fi film ‘Spin State’, starring notable British cast, Jamie Robson, Seyan Sarvan, Aurora Fearnley, Will Harrison-Wallace, and Carsten Clemens is releasing on digital streaming platforms June 7, 2022, via Random Media.

Directed by Ross A. Wilson, ‘Spin State’ follows a troubled private detective Kline Dyson who is clinging onto a past he can’t remember at the price of a present he cannot bear. After years of suffering from blackouts that see him waking up in strange places with no memory of how he got there, he’s constructed a version of reality to help him cope that’s left him alienated and alone. Drawn into the case of a young woman concerned about her estranged husband’s behavior, Kline begins to see connections between the investigation and his blackouts that defy explanation. With the help of his client and her deep knowledge of physics, Kline uncovers a latent trauma inextricably woven into landscape, memory and time that causes him to re-examine his beliefs and asks if reality is anything more than whatever you want it to be.

Produced by Ross A Wilson and Donna Enticknap, ‘Spin State’ releases on June 7, 2022.

www.spinstatefilm.com

Previous articleMariupol – Ukraine Surrenders to Russia
Next articleDocumentary Drama Film ‘Crazy Cat Lady’ Sets June 21 Release Date
Liz Rodriguez
http://www.emrmedia.com/

BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Association) professional member and award-winning, British born and fluent in Spanish, Liz Rodriguez has worked in the entertainment industry most of her life. Predominantly based between Los Angeles and London, with contacts globally, Liz Rodriguez has a portfolio of clients for personal or corporate marketing, branding and PR, as well as full service event management and production. As a feature film publicist, she boasts over 50 film credits to date. She enjoys working with today’s rising stars, and tomorrow’s future faces of entertainment.

Internationally Liz has supervised, and orchestrated, events and press placements all over the world including the Middle East (Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi), Europe, Egypt, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia. Aside from her working career, Liz is an active supporter of many LA-based charities including Dogs for the Deaf, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and volunteers her time to Make A Film Foundation, an organization that grants film wishes to children with serious or life-threatening medical conditions.

Follow Liz: EMR Media (est. 2004) www.emrmedia.com – Instagram @iamLizRodriguez – Facebook: www.facebook.com/emrmedia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR