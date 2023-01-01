‘It Came Upon a Midnight Clear’ Teen Movie Sets January 22

Please share this story:

Random Media is releasing the teen horror feature film ‘It Came Upon a Midnight Clear’, starring Drew Pipkin, Jaeden Riley Juarez, Katerina Sifuentes Rakosky, Michael Berryman, Rachel Schott, Patricia Vonne and P.G. Marlar on January 22nd, 2023.

Directed by Stephen Allen Gutierrez, ‘It Came Upon a Midnight Clear’ is the story of a hopeless romantic high schooler named Jeremy Adams who finally gets a date with the girl of his dreams, Amanda Lawton, just in time for the Christmas Winter Wonderland Dance at school. The only problem is, Amanda is kidnapped which jettisons Jeremy and his best friend Minka, who secretly has a crush on him, to save Amanda and the school from a ruthless serial killer who is hellbent on delivering the ultimate slay ride to the student body.

Written by Stephen Allen Gutierrez, ‘It Came Upon a Midnight Clear’ was produced by Aaron Lee Lopez, Stephen Allen Gutierrez, Kurt Wipfli, David Chackler, Nadia Redler, Mark Pavia, R. Scott Leisk, and Paul Matthew Lopez.

For further information visit IMDB, Facebook and Instagram.