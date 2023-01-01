Lonesome Gets January 17 Digital Release

Random Media is releasing the romantic feature film ‘Lonesome’, starring Zach McLain, Amber DeRuyter, Eric Halverson, Alexandra Peseri, and Carolyn Lyons on January 17th, 2023.

Directed by Tony K Hall, ‘Lonesome’ follows a lonely city dweller Guy, who is having bad luck with Internet dating, until his roommate proposes a new approach – going out and meeting with real people. Guy hits it off with free-spirited Roxie at the beach, and they spend an exciting day getting to know each other. Eventually realizing they may have found the person of their dreams they are faced with a decision that could separate them forever.

Watch the trailer here:

Written by Tony K Hall, ‘Lonesome’ was produced by Tony K Hall, Jake Wollner, Michael Kuczmarski, and Rue Du Port Productions LLC. The film has been a festival favorite winning multiple awards at the Seattle Film Festival 2022 including Winner Audience Award Best Feature Film, as well as at the Indigo Moon Film Festival 2021 (Winner Audience Award Best Feature Film), Beloit International Film Festival 2022 (Official Selection), Cinema On The Bayou Film Festival 2022 (Official Selection), Weyauwega International Film Festival 2021 (Winner Festival Spirit Award), and six awards at the MLC Awards 2022.

For further information visit http://www.lonesomefilmmke.com/ | Lonesome Twitter | Lonesome Instagram | Lonesome Facebook

