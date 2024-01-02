New Film Released in South Africa Honors the Country’s Scientology Volunteer Ministers for Their Help

Please share this story:

South African Premiere of Documentary Honors Scientology Volunteer Ministers for their Pandemic Service

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Government officials, community leaders, and religious and business figures gathered at Castle Kyalami, the continental headquarters of the Church of Scientology, for an awards ceremony and the African premiere of the documentary film “Operation: Do Something About It.” The film showcases the work of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers during the pandemic and highlights the vital role played by South African Volunteer Ministers. These volunteers have enrolled over half a million individuals in Tools for Life Courses, with nearly 25,000 becoming full-fledged Volunteer Ministers.

During the ceremony, awards were presented to the Volunteer Ministers by various organizations, including the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, the National Disaster Management Centre, the City of Ekurhuleni and Gauteng Departments of Social Development, and the nonprofit South African Council for Graduates. The Gauteng Department of Social Development commended the volunteers for their support to healthcare workers and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the pandemic, South Africa’s Volunteer Ministers dedicated millions of volunteer hours to help curb the spread of the virus. They decontaminated around 70,000 buildings, including hospitals, clinics, senior centers, government offices, police departments, and transportation hubs. Their efforts ensured the health and safety of millions of people using public transportation daily.

The documentary, “Operation: Do Something About It,” captures the unwavering commitment of Volunteer Ministers to assist and support communities in need. It reflects the vision of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard and his desire to create a better society for all. The program has experienced significant growth over the past four years, with over half a million individuals in South Africa enrolling in Tools for Life Courses and nearly 25,000 becoming fully trained Volunteer Ministers.

The documentary is based on Hubbard’s motto for the program, which emphasizes that “Something can be done about it” regardless of the circumstances. Volunteer Ministers are guided by the creed that they will not turn a blind eye to pain, evil, or injustice but instead strive to provide relief and empower others.

“Operation: Do Something About It” can be watched on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse, Scientology.tv, and various streaming platforms.

