Tarena Transfers Professional Education Business To Buyer Consortium

Tarena International, Inc., an education business that provids IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEM education services in China, announced it signed an equity transfer agreement to dispose of its professional education business.

Consortium Acquires Education Business

The equity interests will be transferred to a buyer consortium led by Tarena Weishang Technology. The transaction is expected to close by the end of March 2024. Ms. Lijuan Han, an affiliate of the company’s founder and chairman, is a member of the buyer consortium and has an interest in the transaction.

Tarena International, Inc. offers professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects, providing students with practical skills for jobs in industries with significant growth potential.

Additionally, the company offers IT-focused supplementary STEM education programs for students between three and eighteen years of age, including computer coding and robotics programming courses.

Tarena aims to foster children’s logical thinking and learning abilities while helping them discover their interests and potential. [press release]

Key Takeaways