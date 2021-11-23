New Lawsuit Blames Alec Baldwin for Fatal On-Set Shooting

It seems things are not going well for actor Alec Baldwin in wake of the fatal shooting on his film set last month. A new lawsuit against Bladwin says that he intentionally fired the gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, which caused her death.

Shooting by Alec Baldwin Allegedly Intentional

The New York Post reported on November 17 that script supervisor Mamie Mitchell filed a new lawsuit Wednesday claiming that Baldwin’s shooting incident was intentional and goes against the movie script they were shooting. The story says that in the lawsuit, Mitchell claims:

Alec Baldwin intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired and loaded gun even though the upcoming scene to be filmed did not call for the cocking and firing of a firearm.

Mitchell added that protocols regarding firearm safety on set were ignored on the day of Baldwin’s shooting incident. Besides Alec Baldwin, who is one of the producers of Rust in addition to being the lead actor in the western, armorer Hanna Gutierrez-Reed was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Safety Concerns on Set of Rust

Seasoned actor and weapons expert Will Roberts explained on NewsBlaze last month that real guns are often used on sets of films like Rust and they are usually safe. Roberts said:

With the right training and the right safety precautions, they are very safe.

Before the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin, crew members had expressed their concerns over safety on the set of Rust. Sky News reported that Lane Luper, who was the lead camera operator for the production, resigned from the job the day before the shooting incident, due to lack of adequate safety protocol. Luper was cited saying that he “never felt as close to death” on a film set as he did while filming Rust.