LGBTQ Recruitment of Kids by Teachers

Teachers in California are involved in a coordinated scheme to recruit school-going children into homosexual/transsexual (LGBTQ) clubs, according to reports based on a leaked audio of a teachers meeting.

The Epoch Times reported on November 20 that a California Teachers Association (CTA) conference held in late October mocked parents who had concerns about the LGBTQ agenda taught to their children at schools. The meeting was held in Palm Springs and the source of the leaked audio attended the event.

Teachers Talked LGBTQ Indoctrination of Kids

The audio reportedly reveals two middle school teachers discussing with other teachers how to recruit students into LGBTQ clubs. The teachers also laughed at the parents who had concerns over LGBTQ indoctrination of their children at schools and undermine parental authority. They were recorded talking about:

“…how to undermine the authority of parents and school administrators and conceal activities related to gender inclusion and sexual orientation from them.”

BizPacReview reported the response of author Abigail Shrier to the leaked audio. She commented that the audio exposes the agenda of the teachers union, namely “to promote homosexual exploration.”

The plan seemed to be targeted at 6th graders, and allegedly involves widespread monitoring of student habits and collection of their internet data.

The teachers also talked about teaching students to ignore their parents’ concerns. In other words, the children at the school are taught not to listen to their parents and keep secrets from them.

Punishment and Cover-Up

The report of the leaked audio of teachers discussing their plans for playing with children’s sexual development by manipulating them against their parents adds weight to the concerns of parents over the political nature of school education. This also refreshes fear of schools covering up for sexual crimes against students who are victims of sexual crimes on campus. The suspension of a 15-year-old student at the Hawthorne Academy in Charlotte, NC, over reporting sexual assault on her is a recent example of this kind.