I think it’s safe to say that all mothers can agree that raising a family, while also finding the time to work, can be incredibly difficult. Oftentimes, our careers can take the lead, and many mothers are left with the decision of whether or not to relocate for work. If you’re struggling to decide if a fresh start is in your future, here are the 7 best cities to work AND raise a family.

Charlotte, North Carolina

At under 1 million residents Charlotte, North Carolina is small enough to not be overwhelmed, but big and exciting enough to always have something to do. Its modern city center (Uptown) is home to the Levine Museum of the New South, which explores post-Civil War history in the South, and hands-on science displays at Discovery Place. Uptown is also known for the NASCAR Hall of Fame, which celebrates the sport of auto racing through interactive exhibits and films. Jobs are plenty as Charlotte is home to the corporate headquarters of Bank of America and the east coast operations of Wells Fargo, making it one of the largest banking centers in the United States.

Columbus, Ohio

Columbus is an excellent city for professionals, and the city’s economy is one of the best in the country. Columbus is also an extremely cultural city, and there are countless theatres, museums, and restaurants to ensure you never run out of things to do. The city is also very family-friendly, and there is no shortage of activities for children to enjoy. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens are just a few kid-friendly activities Columbus has to offer.

Charleston, SC

Charleston is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful cities on the East Coast, but did you know that it’s also one of the most economically thriving cities in South Carolina? Last year, it was reported that Charleston’s economy was growing at a faster rate than any other city in the South Carolina metro area, and the city’s economy has remained stable since then. In addition to a healthy economy, Charleston real estate is absolutely breathtaking, and features some of the most unique architecture in the South.

Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh is another city that offers plenty of job opportunity, which is why so many professionals are opting to move there over other East Coast cities like Philadelphia and New York City. In addition to being a very career-oriented city, Pittsburgh is also known for being a great place to raise a family, and working mothers will appreciate the city’s many parks and outdoor recreational areas. Pittsburgh residents can enjoy a variety of leisurely activities on their days off, including farmers markets, sporting events, and various museums.

San Jose, CA

The job market in San Jose has significantly improved over the last few years, and the city has been increasing in popularity more than ever. San Jose also has many great family-friendly neighborhoods, and the city is one of the safest in the area. Families can enjoy hanging out at one of the city’s many parks, attending a sports event, or checking out a museum or art exhibit.

New Orleans, LA

While New Orleans may have a reputation for being one big party, the city is also very family-oriented. The Audubon Zoo and Audubon Aquarium are two of the most popular kid-friendly spots in the city, and both are frequently recognized as some of the best in the country. New Orleans is one of those cities that truly has something for both adults and children, making it the perfect city to raise a family.

Seattle, WA

Don’t let Seattle’s rainy weather fool you- the city is extremely fun and exciting for people of all ages. Working mothers can have peace of mind knowing that Seattle’s job market is above average, and technology-related jobs are especially prevalent in the city. As far as family-friendly activities go, the city has a number of museums catered to children, including The Museum of Flight, The Pacific Science Center, and The Seattle Children’s Museum.

Scottsdale, AZ

The city of Scottsdale is often overlooked by homebuyers looking to relocate, but it shouldn’t be. Scottsdale has a thriving job market and is also very family-friendly, two factors that are important to working mothers. Scottsdale locals enjoy walking, running, and bicycling, and the city is also exceptionally healthy.