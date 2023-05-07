Bombshell: Documents Reveal Walensky Was Not Really Appointed CDC Director

Please share this story:

Was Rochelle P. Walensky really the Director at the CDC for the past two years? Legal documents seem to reveal Walensky never was the Director and media sources have categorically ignored the revelation.

Just days ago, the news of Rochelle Walensky stepping down as CDC Director was reported by media all over the place. But was she really serving as the agency’s director? Official and legal documents recently coming to surface imply otherwise.

Sworn Affidavit of Walensky

Last month, the little-known Christian Newswire published a story by Vaxxchoice, a group advocating for medical freedom, informing of a Petition for Writ of Quo Warranto filed by Lisa McGee to the US Attorney in the District of Columbia. The petition asks for “true, correct and non-defective required affidavits of Oaths of Office for the appointed and elected cabinet members of the Biden Administration.” Those named in the petition include a number of prominent officials including Kamala Harris and Rochelle Walensky.

The story wrote:

Ms. McGee previously sought the required affidavits via the Freedom of Information Act requests (FOIA); and not one of the aforesaid appointees have produced a compliant affidavit consistent with the statute. Either the affidavit(s) are nonexistent, wanting, or the appointee has failed or refused to provide the mandated affidavit to hold their respective offices.

Independent researcher and speaker Sasha Latypova updated her readers via her newsletter on Friday (May 5) wherein she posted a copy of Walensky’s signed affidavit showing that she was NOT the Director of CDC but a Senior Advisor.

Latypova wrote that she is not sure if Walensky’s resignation is related to this revelation, but “one can hope it is.”

CDC’s COVID-19 Measures

The CDC announced Walensky as its new Director on January 20, 2021 in a press release:

Today, Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, officially begins her post as the 19th director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the ninth administrator of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR).

Under Walensky, the CDC pushed COVID-19 vaccines with repeated false claims with the agency walking back Walensky’s statements multiple times, withheld important data from the public, erased important data from website under the excuse of making errors, and even changed the definition of vaccine to cover up for the misleading information provided to the public to lead them into mass vaccination.

Key Officials Named in Petition

In addition to Walensky, the officials named in McGee’s petition include: