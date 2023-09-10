Democrat Governor of NM Declares Ban on Guns, Sparking Outrage

Please share this story:

The Democrats are coming for the guns as they have long made clear and a new emergency order by New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham may be just the beginning to reach that end goal. Signed on Friday, September 8, the Governor’s order takes effect immediately and suspends the citizens’ right to open and concealed carry of firearms in Albuquerque for 30 days.

Governor Grisham used the recent death of an 11-year-old boy during a road rage incident as justification to issue the emergency order for banning guns in the city. Violators of the order can be charged fines up to $5, 000 along with other civil penalties. The state police will be responsible for enforcing the order.

Reaction to Governor Grisham’s Order

Immediately after the order made news, it evoked a strong reaction from advocates of Second Amendment who believe in the right to own and carry guns.

The Western Journal wrote that Grisham’s step to disarm Americans was another page from the 2020 book of COVID lockdowns. Condemning the order, the article wrote:

It’s the sort of shameless power (and gun) grab you would expect from a despotic tyrant in a Third-World country — not a duly elected United States official.

Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina has already stated that he would not enforce the order while the city’s mayor, a Democrat, also reportedly distanced himself from it. State Senator Greg Baca, a Republican, called on the state residents to stand up against the order for their Second Amendment rights while other Republican senators demanded the impeachment of Governor Grisham.

Many conservative voices on Twitter strongly reacted to Grisham’s order, Collin Rugg posted that the Governor needs to be arrested for violating people’s constitutional rights.

“The only person who should be arrested is Grisham … Shameful.”

JUST IN: New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham suggests that citizens with concealed carry permits in her state “should be” arrested for just walking on the sidewalk. The only person who should be arrested is Grisham. Reporter: “If someone's got a concealed carry permit in… pic.twitter.com/zwGdgIisxX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 9, 2023

Charlie Kirk agreed and suggested that maybe Grisham can simply do everyone a favor by stepping down.

If NM Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham thinks she can unilaterally suspend the the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens because she declares an "emergency," then someone should do us all a favor, suspend her rights and arrest her. Or she could just do us all a favor and… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 9, 2023

Democrats have long been trying to restrict or take away gun rights in America and prominent Democrats like Barack Obama have made false claims about gun violence in America.