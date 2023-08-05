Police Declare Death of Obama’s Chef Accident amid Unanswered Questions

Please share this story:

The death of Barack Obama’s personal chef Tafari Campbell in an alleged paddle boarding incident near Obama’s Martha Vineyard house has been declared an accident by the Massachusetts state police. But key details are missing and questions remain unanswered.

Blank Log in 911 Call about Obama’s Chef

Since Tafari Campbell’s death on July 23 allegedly by drowning in a pond close to Obama’s residence, skeptics have been bothered with the holes in the mainstream narrative as well as the refusal of law enforcement to release basic facts to the public. Daily Mail reported the following week that Edgartown Police Department – which is Martha’s Vineyard police – left the reason for the 911 call reporting Campbell’s drowning blank in official logs.

That call is noted in Edgartown Police Department’s logs, but the reason behind it is left noticeably blank. The reason for every other call for that night is given.

Jesse Watters of Fox News mentioned this point in his show.

DARK NEW TWIST: Police call logs for Obama chef found DEAD at Barack and Michelle's mansion left BLANK?! pic.twitter.com/yl0mqq9AnQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 28, 2023

Questions about Hidden Information

In a follow-up story, dated August 3, Daily Mail reported that the police are still withholding basic information about Obama’s chef Campbell’s death by using “ongoing investigation” as an excuse. The information denied to the public includes the identity of the person who made the 911 call that evening despite the police declaring the death an accident. This is raising the question “what are they hiding?” for many people.

Justin Silverman, executive director of the New England First Amendment Coalition, was cited by the paper as:

“The burden is on law enforcement to show how their investigation may be jeopardized by releasing certain information. And they’re not doing that right now. This really flies in the face of Public Records Law.”

Left-leaning mainstream media has called skepticism of foul play in Campbell’s death “conspiracy theories” and Newsweek tried to dispel the speculation surrounding Campbell’s death by trying to validate the Obama birth certificate story, which has never actually gone away.