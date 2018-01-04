If you are a college student it is likely that you are living on a diet of noodles and canned food. Of course, there is nothing wrong with this, but when extra expenses arise, this puts you in a tough position. With such little time and money it can be hard to truly embrace and enjoy college life, which can just make the whole situation even worse. However, you will be happy to learn that there are a variety of different ways that college students can earn some extra money. For instance, you can become a Bellhop and earn money on your own time. So, what exactly is a Bellhop and what are the advantages of joining the team?

What Is A Bellhop?

A Bellhop is a mover. With the recent downturn in the economy many individuals are finding themselves relocating and being relocated by employers. With that being said, moving is no easy task, and that is why most individuals seek out professional moving help. Currently operating in 20 cities across the United States, Bellhops may be the perfect job opportunity for you.

Flexible Work Hours

As a college student, it’s no secret that you have little time to do anything besides attend class and study. You never know when you’ll have a free minute. Well, if you want to earn a little extra income on your own time, you can do just that with Bellhops.

Getting Rewarded For Hard Work

People really appreciate hard work and courtesy. One of the amazing things about Bellhops is that you get to keep your tips, unlike other companies with a similar business model. If you take the time to handle someone’s personal belonging with care it is likely that you will be rewarded. According to their website, a Bellhops earns an average of $24 an hour.

Meet Lifelong Contacts

Whether you are attending college to become a lawyer, engineer, business person, or anything else, you are going to have to look for a job at one point. While working as a mover, you will without a doubt meet a variety of different individuals. Some of these individuals may be the exact people you’ll want to have a relationship with when you’re looking at opportunities within your profession. Whatever the situation is, it never hurts to meet new and exciting acquaintances. In addition to this, you will also meet a variety of other college students, why not make some new friends?

Looks Good On Your Resume

When you are applying for a job or internship, you’ll be competing against a variety of other individuals. Employers are going to look for the things that make you stand out amongst the competition, and every edge counts.

Get Your Exercise In

College is without a doubt stressful and time consuming. You will have very little time to workout and keep in shape. However, when you are working as a Bellhop you will get all the exercise and cardio that you need. As mentioned above, moving is not an easy task, as it takes a lot of hard work and muscle. Staying fit not only helps you stay healthy, but it will release stress and keep your mind clear, so that you can get the most out of your studies.