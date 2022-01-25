School Porn Distribution: No Action By DOJ

The national grassroots group No Left Turn in Education (NLTE) wrote to US Attorney General Merrick Garland weeks ago, on January 5, 2022. The DOJ appears to have taken no action on a crisis of depravity in K-12 education, related to the distribution of school porn.

Who Distributes School Porn?

The grassroots group says that with the blessing and encouragement of teachers unions and school officials, educators across America have been introducing obscene content to classrooms with children as young as five. According to federal law, any adult providing access to children of materials so explicit would be classified as an abuser, a harasser, or even a groomer of the minor for the purposes of sex.

In the NLTE letter, Founder and President Dr. Elana Fishbein called on the Attorney General to “investigate and, if the facts warrant, to prosecute” the individuals responsible for this exploitation of minors. Her letter provides examples of commonly used obscene literature that has infiltrated many classrooms across America. This material contains graphic and textual descriptions of masturbation, oral sex, and pedophilia – collectively called school porn. Federal law is explicitly clear in the illegality of providing such content to minors and recommends fines and long imprisonment for offenders.

For nearly two years, parents and concerned citizens have been confronting school boards across America to oppose curricula content that violates community standards and forces children to consume teaching that runs afoul of their faith-based principles.

Surprisingly, last October the White House used the National School Board Association (NSBA) as a proxy to weaponize the Department of Justice and the FBI against these parents in America whose “crime” was their wish to know what their children are being taught at school.

DOJ Inaction on School Porn

Dr. Fishbein noted that DOJ publicly responded to the NSBA’s letter merely five days after its receipt but has failed to even privately acknowledge NLTE’s letter after more than three weeks. This is strongly suggests that the DOJ’s decision to investigate crimes of school porn distribution is deeply rooted in political ideology and not a duty to uphold the law.

NLTE urges the DOJ to heed the concerns of those very same parents and enforce federal constitutional and statutory law that has been enacted to protect children. Communities entrusted their children to educators who have abused that trust and have disregarded parental authority and religious freedom to advance their depraved agenda. They have done this purposefully and blatantly in many schools without parental consent and often in complete denial.

“Child sexual exploitation has become rampant in our nation’s schools and poses a danger to the well-being of children cannot be understated. Sexualizing the young makes them vulnerable to predators and promotes values that deteriorate the underpinnings of our society. The Department of Justice should have ‘no higher priority’ than to rid our schools of depraved pornographic material and the individuals who are providing it to children!” Dr. Fishbein stated emphatically.

The DOJ inaction on school porn distribution by teachers is inexcusable.