UK COVID Update: Most COVID Deaths in Fully Vaccinated People

The latest numbers on COVID-19 infections and deaths are available from the United Kingdom and they confirm that the fully vaccinated make the big majority of COVID deaths in England.

Fully Vaccinated Most at Risk for COVID Deaths

The Exposé, on Tuesday (March 01, 2022), published the latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showing COVID infection, hospitalization, and deaths in England from January 24 to February 22, 2022. The numbers show a much higher percentage of vaccinated people infected, hospitalized, and dead than the unvaccinated.

With the most recent figures showing the fully vaccinated accounted for 9 in every 10 COVID-19 deaths over the past month; and the triple vaccinated accounted for 4 in every 5 of them.

The numbers show that out of a total 4861 COVID deaths during the time covered by the report, only 559 people were unvaccinated; 1035 were vaccinated with 2 doses of a COVID vaccine; and 3120 had 3 doses of a COVID vaccine. In total, 4302 COVID deaths were in vaccinated people, making nearly 90 percent of the total COVID deaths.

The stats also show that the number of COVID hospitalizations was 3 times higher in vaccinated people than the unvaccinated, and the most at risk were those who had taken three COVID shots. The same pattern can be seen in the total number of COVID infections in vaccinated people in comparison to the unvaccinated.

While the numbers tell a different story, the report insists that vaccines are safe and effective, and attempts to interpret the stats correctly for the public to hide the obvious vaccine failure.

Previous reports from UKHSA have shown the same high risk of COVID death for vaccinated people with fully vaccinated people leading the numbers of COVID casualties. Mainstream media have been silent about the numbers from the UK while in the United States, the CDC has been withholding from public important COVID-19 data on hospitalization and the booster shots of COVID vaccines.