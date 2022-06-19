CBS News Team Arrested for Illegal Entry into Capitol at Night

Please share this story:

At least seven staffers working for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert of CBS News were arrested on Thursday (June 16, 2022), for illegally entering the US capitol. The incident evoked comparisons with January 6, 2021, when protesters were let inside the capitol while the House was certifying a massively rigged election.

Arrest of CBS News Staff Inside the Capitol

The Washington Times reported on Friday that seven “unauthorized people” were detained by the Capitol Police and charged with unlawful entry in a congressional office building on Thursday night. The seven identified themselves as staffers working for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert of CBS News.

Townhall on Friday reported that earlier on Thursday the same CBS News group had been escorted out from the January 6 select committee hearing as they did not have proper press credentials. The story cited Fox News’ Chad Pegram as:

They were charged with Unlawful Entry. This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney.

However, the Fox News story confirmed the arrest of not seven but nine persons citing a “senior House source”. The arrested individuals include: Jake Plunkett, Allison Martinez, Tyrone Dean, Stephen Romond, Nicoletta Green, Brendan Hurley, Robert Smigel, Josh Comers, and David Feldman.

The story also added that these CBS staff members were arrested near the office of Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who has been a fierce critic of Democrats.

They allegedly filmed a skit for Colbert’s “Late Show” program that was to center around the January 6 hearings.

How They Sneaked Into The Building

The question of how these CBS News workers got into the building when it was closed for visitors points to political involvement. It was learnt that the offices of Democrat congressmen Adam Schiff and of Jake Auchincloss were involved in letting the CBS group into the complex. It is worth noting that CBS News is a leftist news organization sympathetic to the Democrats and the establishment.

Insurrection of the Left

Famous commentator and anchor Tucker Carlson of Fox News called the unlawful entry of the CBS News team “insurrection” with the intention of harassing sitting members of congress. Carlson questioned how these trespassers could not be imprisoned in solitary confinement like the January 6 prisoners. Carlson’s video of the segment went viral on social media.