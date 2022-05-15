2000 Mules: Dinesh D’Souza’s Film Exposes the Historic Fraud of 2020 Election

Please share this story:

In his new documentary film 2000 Mules, well-known conservative commentator and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza further exposes the massive election fraud that resulted in Democrats stealing the 2020 presidential election that was actually won by President Donald Trump.

Evidence Showing Election Fraud

2000 Mules presents compelling evidence of election fraud via ballot harvesting in the key battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The evidence is the result of hard work by the conservative organization True the Vote and investigator Gregg Phillips. They show the digital footprints of ballot harvesters, tracked via their cell phone signals by tech companies, in these states as the harvester toured multiple ballot boxes to stuff bunch ballots in them without proper procedure. In addition, the film shows a segment of the video surveillance footage showing these political “mules” wearing masks and gloves stuffing the ballot boxes.

Left’s reaction to 2000 Mules

D’Souza’s 2000 Mules created panic in the leftist-rum mainstream media machinery and the corporate pressure to fail the movie was so heavy even conservative Fox News refused to give air time to promote the film. Reviewing the film, Crisis Magazine wrote:

Even Fox News censored reference to 2000 Mules, ostensibly to avoid bias and plunging against the assigned and largely accepted narrative. Where is the conservative courage against the audacious Left?

On Saturday (May 14, 2022), The Gateway Pundit reported that investigator Gregg Phillips was interviewed by journalist Emerald Robinson on her show Absolute Truth where Phillips told that Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, are harassing the investigators working with True the Vote. Phillips was seen telling:

This is a very, very dangerous escalation in this. I believe that somebodies going to get killed if they’re not careful.

“This is a very, very dangerous escalation in this. I believe that somebodies going to get killed if they’re not careful.” True The Vote’s Gregg Phillips spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Emerald Robinson after his lawyers sent @BrianKempGA a letter. pic.twitter.com/XlWC7HQPff — The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson (@AbsoluteWithE) May 12, 2022

While the leftist media machinery continues to attempt discrediting the film on the basis of false claims that it offers no evidence of election fraud, 2000 Mules is hitting the theatres later this month. The movie’s website will be posting the details of upcoming events and options to watch and/or purchase it.