Maricopa County Republican Committee Executive Board Declares Biden Illegitimate President

After the Texas GOP convention, the Maricopa County Republican Committee Executive Board has also approved a resolution that rejects the 2020 presidential election and declares Joe Biden an illegitimate president.

Passing the Resolution in Maricopa County

On June 21st, life-long Republican from Arizona Brian Ference, who is an elected Maricopa County member, announced that the Maricopa County Republican Committee Executive Board unanimously approved his resolution that rejects the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Citing the violation of constitution by various secretaries of state to illegally circumvent state legislatures and allowing reception of ballots after the election day, as well as documented evidence of massive election fraud, the resolution concludes:

We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.

The resolution urges all Republicans to work toward election integrity and correct the fraud and weaknesses revealed in the 2020 election. The resolution will also be up for the approval of the full MCRC Executive Governance Committee July 7th.

The passing of Ference’s resolution in Maricopa County, Arizona, comes just days after the Republican convention in Texas passed a similar resolution on Saturday rejecting the 2020 election results on the same grounds as well as declaring Biden an illegitimate president.

Texas GOP Resolution

The Texas GOP convention also adopted a number of declarations guaranteeing freedom against government tyranny. A notable part of the convention was declaring all businesses and jobs to be essential and a fundamental right to ensure the government is not allowed to impose lockdowns on people under the excuse of an emergency.

Since the 2020 election, massive election fraud has been exposed via legislative hearings, documented evidence in print, audio, and video, and testimonies of eye witnesses as well as experts—all showing that the election was systematically rigged to put Joe Biden in the White House.

