New Documents Reveal Fauci Lied to Congress

Newly released documents show that Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to the congress on the nature of virology research at the Wuhan Lab in China, The New York Post reported on Tuesday.

Documents Showing Fauci Lied

The story informs of a new, a previously unpublished grant proposal filed by the EcoHealth Alliance with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, headed by Fauci. The document reportedly shows that Fauci’s institute did fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Lab. This comes as documented evidence that Fauci lied to the congress in his testimony when he denied Wuhan’s gain-of-function research funding.

Republican Senator Rand Paul has repeatedly torched Fauci during the senior scientist’s multiple testimonies before lawmakers and has called out Fauci for lying about gain-of-function research funding.

Rand Paul Asking for Accountability

After the new documents surfaced showing that Fauci lied in his testimonies about the gain-of-function research funding by his institute, Senator Paul tweeted that he was right in calling out Fauci as a liar.

“Surprise surprise – Fauci lied again. And I was right about his agency funding novel Coronavirus research at Wuhan,” Sen. Paul tweeted after the documents were made public.

Senator Paul also tweeted that he was referring Fauci’s testimony to the Department of Justice for holding him accountable.

The gain-of-function research is directed at enhancing the infectious function of organisms, like viruses, to become more infectious or transmissible as well as more dangerous in their disease-causing ability. The Alliance for Human Research Protection defines it as:

“Gain-of-function” is the euphemism for biological research aimed at increasing the virulence and lethality of pathogens and viruses.

Daily Mail included the details of US federal funding provided to the Wuhan Lab via EcoHealth Alliance as revealed in the new documents. They show the National Health Institute (NIH) approved an annual grant of $666,000 for five years for bat coronavirus research.