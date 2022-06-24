Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade in Victory for Pro-Life America

Please share this story:

The pro-life movement in America has scored a historic victory this morning as the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 ruling of Roe v. Wade that allowed women to easily abort an unborn baby. The ruling brought instant celebration for conservatives outside Supreme Court while leftists are left disappointed.

A Landmark Ruling Finally Arrived

The pro-life news source LifeSite News reported that Roe v. Wade was overturned in a 6–3 vote, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing a concurring opinion saying he would not have overturned Roe v. Wade.

LifeNews reported on the ruling of the Supreme Court that was released today shortly after 10 am. The SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that reads: “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.”

The Gateway Pundit cited Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the decision, as:

Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.

Conservative Lawmakers Laud the Ruling

Florida’s Republican congressman Matt Gaetz tweeted applause for the SCOTUS ruling saying that “Roe and Casey were bad science and bad law. Now they’re history.”

I applaud the courage of the Supreme Court in standing up for our most vulnerable in the face of violent intimidation from leftist agitators and the Democratic Party. Roe and Casey were bad science and bad law. Now they’re history. The Supreme Court’s decisions in Roe v. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/n6doz1g0rn — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) June 24, 2022

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia tweeted: “Our prayers were answers at the Supreme Court today!”

Our prayers were answers at the Supreme Court today! Roe is overturned and we are one step closer to ending the mass genocide of abortion in America. pic.twitter.com/zuP6HByg0l — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 24, 2022

The Scene Outside the Supreme Court

On Gettr, the conservative news channel RSBN is airing live coverage of the scene outside the Supreme Court before and after the historic ruling. Pro-life activists and supporters, many of them young people in their teens or twenties, cheered and celebrated the SCOTUS ruling while pro-abortion activists protested the decision chanting slogans against the court, calling it an “illegitimate court.”

Roe v. Wade Abused by the Left

As documented in the 2021 movie Roe v. Wade, directed by Nick Loeb and Cathy Ally, a series of shenanigans and influences played out in the ruling of the 1973 Supreme Court judges to legalize abortion. The ruling has since been abused across the country by abortionists and liberal groups in every which way. When the Supreme Court decided to hear the case against Roe v. Wade late last year, liberals panicked and expressed their anxiety. It is feared that angry liberals may turn to violence in the streets as a reaction to today’s landmark ruling.