Liberals Panic as Supreme Court Hears Abortion Ban Case

As the US Supreme Court hears the hotly debated Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, pro-abortion liberals are acting anxious and nearly in panic. Leftist media sources are reflecting the anxiety of liberals over the possibility that the Supreme Court may allow restrictions on abortions.

Seeing their pro-abortion agenda threatened in the court of law, leftist news and commentators are bashing both the apex court and the country as a whole in their frustration. The Guardian, for instance, cited liberal commentator Stephen Colbert saying that it is the end of democracy. In his words:

I don’t want to get too technical but we, what’s the word, don’t live in a democracy.

NJ.com published an opinion by Drew Sheneman sounding alarm with the headline “Supreme Court is coming for your reproductive health care” in which the writer bashed the conservatives and their confirmed justices to the Supreme Court.

Some postings in leftist publications targeted specific conservative judges for their opinion or arguments relating the abortion ban case. Shannon Larson of Boston Globe targeted Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s line of questioning in the case and included a series of tweets from liberals critical of the conservative Trump-nominated judge.

Salon.com, another leftist news site, angrily worded its criticism of Trump-nominated Supreme Court justices and calling them “installed through the Machiavellian manipulations of the self-described Grim Reaper, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.” Heather Digby Parton’s commentary wrote:

This dark day has been a long time coming.

While leftists are anxiously ranting and angrily bashing the Supreme Court, its justices, and conservatives in general, the conservative publications are pointing out the flaws in leftist rationale against abortion ban. National Review posted a story by Rich Lowry including glimpse of the arguments from both sides and pointed out the possible outcome if liberals try to use the case as a political campaign tool.

Would they anger and motivate voters in the blue states? Maybe. But Democrat Terry McAuliffe got nowhere trying to use the Texas abortion law as a political cudgel in the Virginia gubernatorial race last month.

The history Roe v. Wade is also not free of political divide or narrative dispute. What liberals celebrate as a landmark Supreme Court victory for women’s rights to choose is seen by conservatives as a violation of human rights guaranteed in the constitution. The 2021 movie Roe v. Wade by Nick Loeb and Cathy Allyn show the hidden details of events that led to the historical Supreme Court decision of 1973 on legalizing abortion.