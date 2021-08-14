Media MIA on Hunter Biden Video

It’s another Hunter Biden video scandal with an alleged prostitute and once again the leftist propaganda media have gone MIA. In other words, popcorn time again!

Contents of New Hunter Biden Video

The news of a new Hunter Biden video showing him naked talking about his lost laptop to an unidentified naked woman appeared in a few popular news sources on Wednesday, August 11. Daily Mail was one of the first sources to break the news, saying Hunter Biden was with a prostitute in a hotel room in January 2019.

After filming himself having sex with the woman using his laptop in January 2019, Hunter left the camera rolling as he recounted a Vegas bender in which he spent ’18 days going round from penthouse suite to penthouse suite,’ sometimes costing $10,000 a night.

But the video reveals something more compromising than Hunter Biden’s promiscuity. He is seen telling the naked woman that he lost a third laptop in 2018 to what he thinks were Russian drug dealers, implying that they partied with him that night in Las Vegas.

‘I think he’s the one that stole my computer. I think the three of them, the three guys that were like a little group. The dealer and his two guys, I took them everywhere. F***ing everywhere, crazy out of your mind sh**.’

Hunter then went on to tell the alleged prostitute that the lost laptop had videos of his crazy sex acts. When the woman asks him if he is worried about the laptop thieves blackmailing him for its contents, Hunter admits he is worried.

‘My dad [inaudible] running for president,’ he told her in a hushed voice. ‘He is. I talk about it all the time.

The Hunter Biden video story quickly spread like fire on social media and a number of journalists and anchors with conservative and independent sources reported on it. Sean Hannity posted the video on Rumble under the title “Hunter Biden Tells Prostitute About How He Lost Another Laptop.”

The Silence of the Media Mobs

Conservative papers in the United States also picked up the story. The New York Post published a story about the video and included a clip of a Fox News show discussing the video’s content. The concerns over the compromising nature of the video and its confessions, however, made news in only a limited number of popular media. The leftist news sources went deaf and blind on the story

The only left-leaning news source that bothered to talk about the Hunter Biden video story is Forbes that posted a story on August 12. But as expected, instead of investigating the issue or raising questions about the national security risk or the vulgar character of the Hunter Biden video, it ranted about how the country is so divided with potential spread of misinformation on social media. The reality of Forbes reporting became way more obvious than the details of the video.

The same propaganda mobs that tirelessly aired rumors about Russia collusion and Trump as well as his family without any evidence backing up the claims are as much dead as the soldiers who fought in the Russo-French war of 1812. They have gone into a confessional hiding.

But how long before they come up with a twist on the story and start denying the obvious? This silence is amusing as the criminals they work so hard to defend are so bad at hiding their crimes. It’s another defeat for the discredited propaganda outlets like CNN, NYT, ABC, CBS, NBC, and on and on. The silence of the mobs is exhilarating.