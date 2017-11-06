Most banking transactions go through smartphones and computers. But making a deposit at the bank is the best way to ensure your money goes into your account. The transaction is quick and simple, especially when the deposit slip is correct.

Deposit Slips

A deposit slip is a written order putting money into your bank account. The money comes in the form of cash, checks, or money orders. Use the preprinted deposit slips that come with your checks or the blank deposit slips available at your bank. When you use a blank slip, make sure you write your account number correctly. Otherwise, the money will end up in someone else’s account.

Step One

In the very back of your checkbook, behind all the checks, are deposit slips. They are white, unlike your checks (which are colored). Like checks, the deposit slip has your name, address, and account information printed on the front. On the back are more lines for notating each deposit item. If you are out of printed deposit slips, your bank will offer blank ones for you to complete. When using a blank slip, your name and address go on the lines in the upper left corner and your account number goes below it. On the right side is the deposit information.

Complete the slip using blue or black ink. Never use pencils, crayons, or other colored inks, especially gel pens. A machine reads the deposit slip and cannot read the information properly unless you write in blue or black ink.

Step Two

Separate the cash from the checks that you are depositing. The top line on the upper right corner of the slip is for recording the cash amount. Count the money twice, confirming that the amount you write is correct. Next are a couple of lines to list each check individually. If you need more room, turn the slip over and use the lines on the back. In the space labeled subtotal, write the total amount of the deposit, including all cash and checks. Double check your addition to ensure the amount is correct.

If you want cash back from the deposit, write the amount that you want on the line that says “cash back.” Write “zero” if you do not want cash back. Subtract the cash you want back from the subtotal of the deposit and write the amount on the net deposit line. For cash-back transactions, you must sign the deposit slip where it says “sign here.”

Step Three

Take the money and deposit slip to the teller and make sure you get a receipt for the transaction. It might be a canceled deposit slip or another form of receipt. Always make sure you keep the receipt to reconcile with your monthly bank statement. Remember that a receipt is the only proof of the transaction if your bank statement is incorrect.

Many people make transactions at the drive through or the ATM. Again, the receipt is the important part. Never leave the teller window, drive through, or ATM without some type of receipt. By following these simple steps, you will know that you made a correct deposit.