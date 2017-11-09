When you’re thinking about refurbishing or remodelling your kitchen, a lot of issues automatically cross your mind. It’s a large project, after all; one that has to be planned carefully. What style or theme are you aiming for? What kind of cabinets are best? How long will it take? Which tasks can you do yourself and save on labour costs? What’s the budget? And where, by the way, will you get your meals whilst the kitchen is turned upside down?

Indeed, it requires foresight and planning and it’s important not to rush into it and to do your research first. One of the priorities should definitely be regarding materials and providers. This is often either overlooked, or its importance is underestimated. Here’s your ultimate guide to renovating your kitchen: your top partners for the best results.

The project manager

If you feel you are a competent handyman and know enough about laying tiles, plumbing, cabinetry installation, electrical work, and so on to become the project manager, then you might save a lot of money. On the other hand, it’s tricky, and often getting a contractor to manage the project results in less aggravation and higher quality results. If you hire a contractor, ensure you check all necessary qualifications and that both of you can communicate freely, clearly, and easily so there are no misunderstandings.

The accountant

Appoint one person who can keep track of expenses and record all the costs. Your budget – and keeping track of it – is very important.

The team

Unless you are a trained professional, it’s better to hire some people for specific jobs. Involve them in the planning of the project.

The electrician . It can be dangerous work, and kitchen appliances (refrigerators, ovens, and so on) often require special considerations.

. It can be dangerous work, and kitchen appliances (refrigerators, ovens, and so on) often require special considerations. The plumber . The kitchen requires a stable and reliable plumbing network; don’t attempt it unless you are a great plumber yourself.

. The kitchen requires a stable and reliable plumbing network; don’t attempt it unless you are a great plumber yourself. The solid surface manufacturer . The manufacturer or producer of your granite, quartz, or other solid surface will make available – or recommend – professionals who can guarantee proper installation. This is especially true for quartz worktop London suppliers like J.R. Stone. It’s wise to trust them.

. The manufacturer or producer of your granite, quartz, or other solid surface will make available – or recommend – professionals who can guarantee proper installation. This is especially true for quartz worktop London suppliers like J.R. Stone. It’s wise to trust them. The tile expert. Nothing is worse than a crooked or uneven tiled surface, so employ a professional.

Of course, by rolling up your sleeves and getting some family members or friends to help, a lot of money can be saved in terms of labour. Also, don’t forget that working people tend to get hungry, and since your kitchen is not available for cooking, you’ll need to figure out a solution. It’s a big project, so make sure you have the right people working on it.