Elon Musk Buys Twitter, Sparks Hope for Free Speech on the Site

Today, Twitter finally accepted the purchase deal proposed by Elon Musk after which Musk has officially bought Twitter for $44 billion. This sale has sparked hopes for ending the censorship of politically incorrect speech on the social media platform used around the world.

The New York Post reported that Musk’s ownership of Twitter means big changes likely coming to the site. One of the main changes Elon Musk has promised is crackdown on spam posted to the site. In his words, “defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans” will be his priority to improve the social media platform.

Elon Musk To End Censorship

But the real excitement about Twitter’s Musk acquisition centers on ending censorship of conservative and libertarian voices that damaged the site’s reputation over the past 5 years. The culmination of this anti-conservative speech policy was seen last year when President Trump was banned from the platform because of his opposition to widespread election rigging by the left in November 2020 leading to his removal from the oval office.

The New York Post reported that Elon Musk compared Twitter’s CEO Parag Agrawal to Joseph Stalin. The Gateway Pundit posted an article on Twitter’s current management tramples on free speech rights in various ways. The article noted that many popular conservatives have been kicked out of the platform simply for their political views. Shadow banning people the management didn’t like and allowing bots to push politically correct stories are also among Twitter’s politically vindictive practices.

Free Speech

Elon Musk posted to Twitter today that free speech is fundamental to a functioning democracy.

Liberals Cry Again

Liberals are already reportedly unhappy over Musk’s ownership of Twitter. The Washington Times reported that president of the left-wing group Media Matters called the sale of Twitter to Elon Musk “victory for disinformation and the people who peddle it.” He added that after this deal, “white supremacists and extremists” may see their accounts restored on the site along with President Trump. However, Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, has told media that Trump is not interested in returning to Twitter.