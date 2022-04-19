Mask Mandate on Planes Defeated by Conservative Federal Judge

The Biden administration was struck a big blow as a conservative judge in Florida ruled the mask mandate imposed by the CDC under the Biden admin is unconstitutional. Following the ruling, airlines in America have dropped their mandatory mask requirement onboard.

As reported on Washington Examiner, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Mizelle of Tampa, FL, the overturned the federal mask mandate on Monday, bringing to end over a year of federally imposed requirement of wearing a face mask on public transport. The story reported that the White House was not happy with the ruling. White House press secretary Jen Psaki was cited commenting:

This is obviously a disappointing decision. The CDC continues recommending wearing a mask on public transit.

The mask mandate had recently been extended until May 3 by the CDC claiming rising numbers of the alleged Omicron variant. Multiple states sued the Biden administration over extending the mandate last month.

Airlines Drop Mask Mandate

Airlines announced dropping the mask mandate soon after learning about Judge Mizelle’s ruling. Leftist news source USA Today reported in a defeated tone that, “it looks like the mask mandate on airplanes won’t be in place an extra two weeks after all.”

Major airlines in America have announced lifting the mask mandate effective immediately, including Southwest, American, Delta, JetBlue, Frontier, Alaska, United, and Allegiant. Amtrak also lifted the mask mandate soon after the airlines did. Wearing a mask on planes and trains has thus become optional now.

The removal of mask mandates on planes and trains comes after two years of these public transport companies following and complying with the CDC’s guidelines and, later, direct orders in alliance with the Biden administration. Masks were unnecessarily imposed over passengers starting with children as young as 2-year-old.

Yet Another Defeat for Biden Administration

The defeat of the Biden administration in the latest ruling that has at once been embraced by the airlines and Amtrak is the latest in a series of blows struck to the administration’s attempts to enslave Americans on every front. In January this year, the Supreme Court of the United States defeated Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate for businesses. Government Executive reported on Friday that Biden administration’s case for vaccine mandate for federal contractors also doesn’t look strong.