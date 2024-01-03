WHP Global Acquires G-Star RAW Brand

Please share this story:

Brand Management Firm WHP Global

WHP Global, one of the largest brand management firms in the world, successfully acquired the fashion brand G-Star RAW. As part of the acquisition, WHP Global announced plans to establish a new European office in Amsterdam.

The sellers of G-Star RAW will retain a minority stake in the brand, while the current leadership, led by CEO Rob Schilder, will continue to operate the brand’s core omni-channel operations from the Amsterdam headquarters.

With this latest acquisition, WHP Global’s portfolio now includes over 10 powerful consumer brands, generating more than $7 billion in global retail sales.

G-Star RAW

G-Star RAW is a Dutch fashion brand renowned for its innovative approach to denim and urban-inspired clothing. Founded in 1989 by designer Jos van Tilburg, G-Star RAW made a significant mark in the fashion industry with its distinctive and edgy aesthetic.

The brand has always been committed to pushing the boundaries of denim design, and its motto, “Just the Product,” reflects its dedication to craftsmanship, quality, and authenticity.

One of G-Star RAW’s signature achievements is the development of the “3D Denim” approach, which involves the creation of sculptural, tailored jeans that provide a unique fit and comfort for the wearer.

This innovative technique set G-Star RAW apart from traditional denim brands and has become a hallmark of their collection. The brand’s commitment to sustainability is also noteworthy, with initiatives like “RAW for the Oceans” that transform plastic waste from the oceans into sustainable denim products.

Over the years, G-Star RAW collaborated with numerous artists and celebrities, including Pharrell Williams, who became a co-owner of the brand in 2016. These collaborations contributed to the brand’s global appeal and have helped it maintain a strong presence in the world of fashion.

G-Star RAW continues to be a pioneer in the denim industry, offering a wide range of clothing and accessories that cater to individuals seeking urban, contemporary, and fashion-forward styles.

With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, G-Star RAW remains a leading brand for those looking to make a bold statement with their fashion choices.

