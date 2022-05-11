European Union Drops Air Travel Mask Mandate

Please share this story:

In another development showing the mandatory face covering is a political and not a public health issue, the European Union has dropped the mask mandate for air travel.

European Union Dropping Mask Mandate

British online news site The i Paper reported today that the European Union has announced dropping the mandatory mask-wearing on flights and at airports. The measure takes effect May 16, 2022. The decision was made by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). As the story reported, the agencies dropped these mandates to “alleviate the burden of rising passenger numbers on the travel industry.”

No scientific evidence or explanation was cited by as the basis for this new development to return to normal travel except a comment ECDC Director, Andrea Ammon, which says that vaccines allowed lives to begin to return to normal. Ammon’s statement goes against science and facts that show the vaccinated people have been dying in highest numbers among the COVID death stats recorded by the British government.

In the United States, the federal mask mandates for air travel was defeated legally in a federal court, last month, in Florida by a judge appointed by President Trump. Airlines and trains immediately scrapped their mask requirements after the judge’s ruling.

Masks Useless against COVID Transmission

This month, azcentral reported a two studies that show wearing masks does not prevent COVID-19 transmission or infection. Citing the study, the story wrote:

Thirteen of 14 tests assessing mask-wearing in non-COVID respiratory infections failed to find a statistically significant benefit for masks.

Countries Fully Open for Travel

The popular travel website Kayak.com shows that nearly 30 European counties and territories currently remain fully open to international travelers, meaning they do not require incoming passengers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to be allowed entry into the country. These include many European Union counties. Only 32 countries still remain completely closed for international travel. China is the largest and most developed of these countries.