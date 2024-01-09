iQIYI Streaming Gains Attention with Theatrical Releases and Socially Impactful Storytelling

Please share this story:

iQIYI Box Office Success

Chinese streaming platform iQIYI makes waves in the film industry with its recent theatrical releases and socially impactful storytelling. One of its latest films, “The Invisible Guest,” directed by Zhuo CHEN and featuring Greg HSU and Ning CHANG, achieved a box office gross of 100 million RMB (approximately 14 million USD) in just four days.

The Invisible Guest

“The Invisible Guest” grossed around 19 million RMB (approximately 2.6 million USD) on its opening day, consistently leading the charts in daily gross and market share for four consecutive days. Greg’s performance as the villain in the film garnered attention, showcasing his versatility and immersing audiences in a narrative that explores societal divide and emotional depth.

Wolf Hiding

Another notable film in iQIYI’s end-of-year lineup is “Wolf Hiding,” marking the highly anticipated directorial debut of actor Marc MA. Starring renowned actor Nick CHEUNG, the film delves into the dark underworld of organized crime, delivering adrenaline-fueled action and intense emotions.

Trending Topic

iQIYI’s commitment to creating a positive societal impact through its content is evident in its recent theatrical release, “Trending Topic.” Directed by Yukun XIN and starring Dongyu ZHOU, the film explores the pressing issue of cyberbullying and the toxic nature of the digital age. With its engaging storyline and powerful acting, “Trending Topic” challenges viewers to confront the harsh realities of cyberbullying.

Rob & Roll

Looking ahead, iQIYI has an exciting lineup of upcoming films, including the action comedy “Rob & Roll,” featuring three of China’s finest actors, Aaron KWOK, Ka Tung LAM, and Richie JEN. The film is set to premiere January 19, 2024.

Theatrical releases and socially impactful storytelling captured the attention of moviegoers, solidifying the streaming platform‘s position in the film industry.

iQIYI gained immense popularity among viewers in recent years. With its extensive library of content, spanning from blockbuster movies to engaging TV series, iQIYI has become a go-to source for entertainment in the country. The platform, often referred to as the “Netflix of China,” offers a wide range of content to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

Founded in 2010, the platform has grown rapidly and now boasts millions of subscribers. Its user-friendly interface and convenient mobile app make it accessible to viewers across China. iQIYI is not just limited to streaming popular shows; it also produces its own original content, known for its high production values and engaging storytelling.

In recent years, iQIYI expanded its reach beyond China, aiming to tap into the global market. The platform partners with international production companies, bringing a wealth of international content to its viewers. As it continues to innovate and expand, the company remains at the forefront of the streaming industry, offering a rich and immersive entertainment experience for audiences both in China and beyond.

Key Takeaways

“The Invisible Guest” grossed 100 million RMB in four days.

“Wolf Hiding” is actor Marc MA’s directorial debut, and explores organized crime.

“Trending Topic” addresses cyberbullying.

Among the exciting lineup of upcoming films ia the action comedy “Rob & Roll.”

See the press release