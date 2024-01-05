Sequel: Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Alpha Foods Partner with Aardman Animations

Please share this story:

Alpha Foods, the plant-based nugget brand, teamed up with Aardman Animations for the release of “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,” the sequel to the beloved film “Chicken Run.”

As part of the partnership, Alpha will launch a limited edition recipe of plant-based nuggets with special packaging featuring characters from the film. The nuggets will be available in grocery stores nationwide starting in March.

Alpha Foods, a winner at the World Plant-Based Awards, offers its nuggets in grocery chains across the country.

The co-branded nuggets will retail between $5.99 and $6.99. Alpha Foods, along with its sister company Fry Family Foods and parent company LIVEKINDLY Collective, say they are excited about this partnership and look forward to more collaborations in the future.

Film Synopsis

Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream, a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl named Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk-this time, they’re breaking in!

The film features the vocal talents of Thandiwe Newton, Bella Ramsey, Imelda Staunton and Zackary Levi.

Speaking about the partnership, Shingly Lee, Alpha Foods Marketing Director said, “We think this partnership with a studio like Aardman is a tasty intersection of food and film. We are excited to be a part of this iconic movie franchise and we look forward to more high profile collaborations in 2024. Alpha is committed to pushing boundaries and bringing quality and innovation to the category, and this exciting partnership is just the beginning.”

Original Chicken Run

“Chicken Run” is a delightful animated film directed by Peter Lord and Nick Park, released in 2000. Set in the fictional Tweedy’s Egg Farm, the story revolves around a group of chickens led by the resourceful Ginger, who dream of escaping their grim life of egg-laying and impending doom in the farm’s chicken pot pie machine.

As the chickens’ desperation grows, their hopes for freedom are revitalized when the brash and optimistic American rooster, Rocky, crash-lands into their coop. Rocky, who claims to be a flying circus performer, inspires the chickens with the idea of learning to fly and escaping the farm. Together, they embark on a series of humorous and daring escapades to build a flying machine.

Meanwhile, the farm’s sinister owners, Mr. and Mrs. Tweedy, become increasingly determined to maximize their profits by turning their chicken operation into a chicken pie business. Their relentless efforts to increase production and their discovery of the chickens’ escape plans add tension to the story.

The film combines humor, clever wit, and heartwarming moments as the chickens work together to overcome numerous obstacles and outsmart the Tweedys. Their quest for freedom ultimately leads to a dramatic and comical climax where they must put their flying contraption to the test and outwit the Tweedys once and for all.

“Chicken Run” is a charming and entertaining film that explores themes of friendship, determination, and the longing for freedom. With its engaging characters and clever humor, it has become a beloved classic for audiences of all ages.

