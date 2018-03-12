If you’re hoping to build your dream home from scratch, you’re also going to have to find the perfect place to start your construction. This means not only are you going to have to plan for and design the home itself, but finding the land to build your home will also be on the top of your to-do list. And while you might think this will be a fun adventure, it can often be more stressful and overwhelming than you initially thought. So to help you have a good experience with this aspect of building your dream home, here are three tips for finding the right piece of land on which to build your home.

Set Your Priorities From The Start

While you might know exactly what you want the interior of your home to look like, you may not have thought as much about the exterior of the home or what the surroundings should be like. But to ensure you’re getting exactly what you want, you have to set your priorities for what you’re looking for with the land. According to Steve Cook, a contributor to Homes.com, your priorities should include the general type of area you want to live, the type of access you want to certain amenities, and the lifestyle you envision yourself living. Once you know these things and have them prioritized, it can make finding the right piece of land much easier.

Spend Some Time There Before You Buy

Once you have a few possible places that you think you’d like to build your home, you should check on a few aspects before you settle on buying a particular plot of land. According to Elizabeth Weintraub, a contributor to The Balance, you should know exactly what you’re getting yourself into with regards to sounds and smells in the area you’re considering building your home. If you’re going to build in an urban area, you may have exhaust smells wafting in and the sounds of constant traffic. If you’re going to be in a more rural area, you may have more nature sounds and smells from animals.

Hold Off On Making Friends With The Neighbors

Although you may be excited to get your new life started in this new place, Devon Throsby, a contributor to U.S. News and World report, recommends that you don’t start speaking too much to the neighbors before you actually purchase the land and begin building your home. Especially if the people already in this area don’t want it to get too developed, they may make your life difficult when they hear of your plans to begin building. So save yourself some potential problems by holding off on making friends with your neighbors until you’re already well underway with the building process.

If you’re looking to buy land and build yourself a new home, consider using the tips mentioned above to help make this process easier on you.