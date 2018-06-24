Sunday June 17th was a deadly day on the roads in Nevada with a deadly hit and run collision taking the life of one woman and severely injuring another person.

The fatal crash involved an alleged drunk driver. It transpired in Las Vegas near the Hard Rock Hotel at Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road after midnight. The driver, suspected of drunk driving, seemed to have lost control of his vehicle and drove his car onto the sidewalk where a woman was standing. The woman was struck and killed and another pedestrian who was standing nearby was severely injured.

Drunk driving is the number one cause of accidents across the nation, followed closely by speeding. According to the CDC, “every day, 29 people in the United States die in motor vehicle crashes that involve an alcohol-impaired driver.” This translates into one fatality every 50 minutes.

The driver, after hitting the two pedestrians, failed to stop at the scene. Rather, he fled in his Dodge Challenger but Nevada Highway Patrol troopers apprehended him a short time later after the car was reported for reckless driving.

According to reports by the The Nevada Highway Patrol, shortly after one in the morning they received a call about a vehicle that was driving recklessly on Interstate 215 near West Russell Road. When troopers stopped the vehicle they observed signs indicating that the driver was driving while under the influence of alcohol.

After officers administered sobriety tests, it was clear that Rodriquez, the driver, was drunk. Troopers also noted that the driver’s vehicle had sustained damage that was consistent with the description of the collision.

The driver, identified as 47 year old Anthony Rodriguez of Las Vegas, was charged with driving under the influence involving death as well as fleeing the scene of a collision involving death.

The woman standing on the sidewalk in front of the hotel who was tragically killed in the accident was Deborah Broderick, age 51.

According to the Nevada car accident attorneys at Sigurson Law, Nevada traffic fatalities have continued to occur despite safety advances, leading the government to implement a three-pronged approach” with the third prong “focused on addressing problematic driving behaviors that may lead to accidents.”

Nevertheless, the weekend days of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are still risky days to drive and be on the road as they are the days when the highest number of accidents occur.