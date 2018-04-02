Jared Kushner remains in the spotlight on Monday. President Trump’s son-in-law spoke in an interview with The New York Times over the weekend regarding the multiple investigations into the family’s past. Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, claims “we didn’t do anything wrong.”

Charles also claims that investigators can go back 10 years and will find that neither the family nor the business had acted improperly.

Charles Kushner claims to have provided investigators with records that show he and his family’s business has acted legally in all dealings. Investigators are looking into Charles’ dealing after the father of Trump’s son-in-law was imprisoned in 2005.

He was sent to prison over a “family feud” that led to witness tampering, illegal campaign donations and tax evasion.

Charles has also expressed hope that his son, Jared Kushner, who acts as a senior advisor to Trump, will be able to secure a pardon. The hope of a pardon has been stymied by Jared’s repeated investigations since his time in the White House.

Special counsel investigations have led to Kushner’s business practices coming under scrutiny. The counsel questions whether he has discussed his businesses with foreign officials. Charles’ real estate business is also under scrutiny, with the elder Kushner claiming that ethical issues were attributed to political opponents and are all false.

Jared Kushner’s most recent business loans are coming under question. He is said to have met with two financial companies at the White House a year ago. He has since received more than $500 million dollars in loans for Kushner Companies.

The White House counsel has been asked to examine the meetings by the Office of Government Ethics. New York regulators were also asked to investigate Kushner’s dealings with Deutsche Bank, among several others.

David Apol, director of the Office of Government Ethics, claims that he asked the White House Counsel’s Office if any regulation or law had been broken. The White House reportedly informed Apol that an investigation has already begun and was in progress.

His sister is also the target of investigation, with allegations that she used her brother’s position in a real estate deal with Chinese investments. Delays in Kushner’s background check, which lasted for months, also led to his security clearance being downgraded.

The New York Times revealed that Kushner Companies received a $325 million loan from Citigroup and a $184 million loan from Apollo Global Management. Officials for both lenders deny that they discussed loans with Kushner during their meeting at the White House.

House Democrats have also called on the FBI to investigate Kushner’s ties with a Saudi Prince. Democrats are asking for the investigation into whether or not Kushner has revealed classified information to the Saudi Crown Prince.

Reports also started to circulate last week that the Crown Prince said that Kushner is “in his pocket.” Kushner and a spokesperson for his lawyers have all denied the reports.

The spokesperson also claimed that “some questions by the media are so obviously false and ridiculous that they merit no response. This is one.”

Kushner is said to have taken an October trip to visit the crown prince.