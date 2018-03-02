Tutorfly, a platform that connects students with peers in the same school, aims to offer a more personal, connected way to learn. The platform, started by Parsa Rezvani, was inspired by his father’s story of immigrating from Iran.

Rezvani’s father couldn’t speak English well, and he befriended classmates who taught him English in exchange for helping tutor them in math.

Tutorfly was founded last year at Rezvani’s high school in Cupertino and has recently launched at UCLA. The platform plans to use UCLA to demonstrate the power behind the platform’s tutor-matching service. Students will be able to find tutors that have taken the same courses with the same professor. Tutors are from the same school and close to the other person’s age, allowing them to connect on a deeper social level.

Free final exam review sessions will also be offered.

Tutorfly’s professor matching algorithm allows students to be matched with tutors that have had the same professor. This system allows tutors to prepare their students for the professor’s teaching style and methods, allowing students to receive higher grades as a result.

Tutoring is shown to be highly effective in helping students pass difficult subjects. Economics Tuition Singapore students are able to achieve scores of 80% – 90%, while the nationwide scores are just 35%.

Rezvani’s platform aims to mimic these same results schoolwide by offering tutoring matching for all subjects.

Tutors will receive community service hours at UCLA when tutoring students. The fees earned through the platform will go, in part, to local charity at UCLA. Tutoring fees vary from tutor-to-tutor, but fees have a cap of $30 to keep tutoring affordable.

Rezvani pitched the startup at UCLA’s summer accelerator. The pitch helped bring in Bill Levin as an adviser. Levin believes that Tutorfly has the potential to improve academic scores, with a focus on low-income communities. Levin claims that many startups are not focusing on the educational space, which gives Tutorfly an advantage to grow.

Levin claims that if Tutorfly is able to keep costs down, the platform will greatly be able to help underprivileged kids.

Rezvani and his company plan to slowly expand the schools which use Tutorfly. He plans to expand in the San Francisco Bay area and will partner with schools in San Diego and Las Angeles. He hopes to be working with 10 schools by the start of March. High schools with low graduation rates will be the key focus of Tutorfly from the start.

Levin claims that the platform has the opportunity to impact the education system and help struggling students achieve passing grades.

The platform’s first year in operation was deemed a major success. The platform has an 80% retention rate among students. Tutorfly is also seeing some students that received tutoring turn into tutors, too.

Tutorfly offers parents the ability to filter through tutors to find the ideal fit for their children. Tutor filtering can be done by the teacher the tutor had, subject and class year. The goal is to match students with tutors that have been down a similar educational path.