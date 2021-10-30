Racist Rutgers University Professor Attacks White People

In a blatant show of racism, a black teacher at the Rutgers University in New Jersey called white people “villains” and “motherfuckers” who need to be taken out. Leftist media, however, has ignored the incident.

The New York Post reported on Friday that Brittney Cooper, a professor of women’s and gender studies as well as of Africana studies at New Jersey’s Rutgers University, talked about critical race theory with the Root Institute in an online conference. During the discussion, Cooper went off on white people and called them “villains in the aggregate” as cited in the story.

“I think that white people are committed to being villains in the aggregate,” Cooper said during the online conference.

She then went on to call white people “motherfuckers” who needed to be “taken out”.

“The thing I want to say to you is we got to take these motherf–kers out,” she said, though she quickly added that she “doesn’t believe in a project of violence.”

Cooper also celebrated declining birth rates among white people and said the whites “kind of deserve it.”

False Claim about History of Slavery

Cooper also made the historically false claim that prior to white people, blacks and browns had been sailing around the world and interacting with each other without total subjugation, domination, and colonialism. In his recent book It Wasn’t About Slavery, military historian Samuel W. Mitcham Jr. notes that black slave trade was started by Muslims invaders from the Middle East long before white people became part of the trade.

Rutgers University Wouldn’t Condemn the Racist Professor

Despite the racist and hateful comments of its professor seen on video by the world, Rutgers University has not condemned her. Daily Mail wrote on Friday that the college that employs Cooper has not said a word about the incident despite sparking wide condemnation on social media. The paper also reached out to the Rutgers University for comment but did not receive a reply.

When asked by DailyMail.com for comment Friday morning, the university did not immediately reply.

The paper added that The Root Institute described the conversation with Cooper a healthy dose of reality.