Biden Launches Vaccine War on America

Exactly 20 years after Islamic terrorists declared war on America via 9/11, Biden has declared the vaccine war on Americans by announcing his policy of forcing businesses into vaccine mandates for employees.

On Thursday, September 9th, Biden announced COVID vaccine mandates for all federal employees while also telling the Labor Department to force businesses into mandating the COVID vaccine for their employees.

Biden said the Labor Department will force businesses with 100 workers to require staff to get vaccinated or be tested weekly.

Interestingly, the United States Postal Service (USPS) said today that Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees wouldn’t apply to them despite USPS being a federal agency. A USPS spokesperson told The Epoch Times:

The COVID-19 vaccination requirements included in the White House executive order issued on September 9, 2021, for federal employees do not apply to the Postal Service.

Resistance to Biden’s Vaccine War

Biden’s newly announced vaccine war earned immediate backlash from the public and pro-choice leaders of multiple states – all conservative/Republican. The Christian Post reported Biden’s announcement was called “unlawful overreach” and “un-American” by legislators and governors. Senator Rand Paul, who is a medical doctor, also called vaccine mandates unscientific.

The announcement of vaccine mandate requirements for businesses and federal workers by Biden not only elicited vows from conservative leaders to fight back but also the option of exemptions from the mandates. Life Site News published details of different kinds of exemptions people could use to protect themselves against vaccine mandates.

Whether Biden’s vaccine war on Americans is designed to distract the American public from his disastrous failure in Afghanistan resulting in multiple deaths of Americans, FBI’s role in Governor Whitmer’s kidnap plot, or just to push America into pharmaceutical slavery, the measure has put all pro-freedom Americans on red alert. It’s an open call to war, and it has started in America under Biden.