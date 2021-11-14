2020 Ballot Images Destroyed in 56 Counties in GA

The ongoing investigations into the allegations of massive voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election are discovering more evidence of fraud in different states. In Georgia, ballot images of the election are missing in74 counties, which is in violation of election laws.

Christian Newswire reported on November 10 that non-partisan election integrity organization VoterGA found that ballot images in 74 counties across the state are missing in violation of the federal election laws that require the ballot images to be preserved for 22 months after the election. The state law in Georgia also requires the election documents to be retained for 24 months (2 years) after the election.

Breakdown of Counties with Missing Ballot Images

Out of the 74 counties in question, 56 counties admitted to VoterGA that they destroyed most or all of the ballot images.

The team obtained admissions from 56 counties that most or all of the images created automatically by the Dominion voting system for results tabulation have been destroyed.

The story linked to a Rumble video of VoterGA Press Conference under the title “74 Georgia Counties Can’t Produce Original 2020 Election Ballot Images.”

VoterGA noted in their description of the conference video that they compiled their results via their ballot image analysis team that served all 159 counties in Georgia with Open Records Requests. The conference told the audience that 6 counties admitted to having no images at all; 22 counties admitted to having no original images but only recount images; 28 other said they had only partial images of the ballots, meaning missing images of various kinds of ballots; while 18 counties did not comply with the Open Records Requests to provide them information on the status of the ballot images, implying they had destroyed the images.

