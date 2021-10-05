Biden Administration Using Google to Spy on People

The Biden administration has secretly ordered Google to spy on people, an alarming report has revealed. The revelation brings back the NSA spying scandal of the Obama administration.

The Washington Examiner reported today that the U.S. government has been issuing warrants secretly to Google ordering it to provide information on people who use Google to search certain words, apparently in an attempt to track down criminals. The story says that the revelations has raised fears that “innocent online users could get caught up in serious crime investigations.”

According to the news source, an “accidentally unsealed court document” was found by Forbes and it shows that federal investigators spy on people by ordering Google to inform them on anyone using certain keywords, like a victim’s name or their address during a particular year.

Serious Privacy Concerns

The story tells that Forbes published the response of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) whose cybersecurity counsel Jennifer Granick called the spying practice of the government a threat to First Amendment interests. The story says that the government claims to have a limited scope of these warrants but has not disclosed the extent of this overreach or breach of privacy.

Obama’s NSA Scandal

The revelation that the Biden administration is using Google to spy on people brings back memories of the big scandal of the Obama administration – the NSA spying scandal. In June 2013, NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden revealed through documents that the Obama administration was illegally spying on Americans. For his safety, Snowden had to flee America and ultimately move to Russia for political asylum. Snowden had to live at the Moscow Airport’s terminal for a month before being accepted as an asylum-seeker by the Russian government.

Google Known to Spy on Its Employees

Last month it was revealed by the Examiner that Google also keeps tabs on its employees. The story wrote:

Google keeps a close eye on its employees through a number of tracking mechanisms when they engage in certain online activities, according to a new report.

Responding to the concerns that it spies on its workers, the company said it had no interest in personal data of its employees or users.