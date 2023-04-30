Please share this story:

Before he was ousted from Fox News in a mysterious move, Tucker Carlson was one of the most popular and controversial figures on American television.

The conservative host was known for his provocative and often inflammatory views on immigration, race, gender, and culture, which earned him the ire of many liberals and progressives.

Tucker Carlson, Anti-War Stance

But Carlson also had a surprising side that set him apart from most of his colleagues and rivals in the media: he was an outspoken critic of US foreign policy and military intervention.

Carlson frequently challenged the bipartisan consensus that supported endless wars in the Middle East and elsewhere, and questioned the role of the national security establishment and the military-industrial complex in shaping US interests and actions abroad.

He also gave a platform to many anti-war voices that were rarely heard or invited on other mainstream outlets, such as journalists Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, former presidential candidate Ron Paul, and even leftist activists like Jimmy Dore and Cornel West.

Carlson’s anti-war stance was not new or inconsistent. He had opposed the Iraq war since 2003, when he was still a host on CNN and MSNBC. He had also criticized the Obama administration’s interventions in Libya and Syria, and the Trump administration’s assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Carlson’s anti-war views were rooted in his skepticism of elite institutions and his sympathy for ordinary Americans who bore the costs and consequences of foreign wars.

He often argued that US interventionism was driven by the interests of wealthy corporations, powerful lobbyists, and ideologically driven think tanks, rather than by the needs or wishes of the American people.

He also highlighted the human toll of war, both on foreign civilians who suffered from US bombs and sanctions, and on American soldiers who returned home with physical and mental wounds, or did not return at all.

Carlson’s anti-war position was not without its contradictions and limitations. He often framed his opposition to war in nationalist and isolationist terms, rather than in universal or humanitarian ones.

He sometimes praised authoritarian leaders like Vladimir Putin and Bashar al-Assad for defending their sovereignty and stability against US meddling.

Other Issues

He also failed to apply his anti-war principles consistently to other issues, such as immigration, trade, climate change, or human rights, where he often advocated for more aggressive or restrictive policies.

Carlson’s anti-war stance also did not win him many friends or allies in the media or political establishment. He faced constant attacks and boycotts from liberal groups and activists who accused him of spreading racism, sexism, homophobia, and fascism.

He also faced criticism and isolation from conservative groups and politicians who accused him of being unpatriotic, naive, or disloyal to the Republican Party and former president Donald Trump.

Mystery Departure

Carlson’s departure from Fox News remains a mystery. Some speculate that he was fired by Rupert Murdoch for being too controversial or too independent. Others suggest that he left voluntarily to pursue other ventures or ambitions.

Whatever the reason, Carlson’s exit leaves a void in the media landscape. He was one of the few major media figures who dared to challenge the dominant narrative on US foreign policy and war.

He was also one of the few who exposed the hypocrisy and corruption of both parties and both sides of the media spectrum.

Whether one agreed or disagreed with him, Carlson was a rare voice of dissent in a sea of conformity.

The Conservative View

Many conservatives admire Tucker Carlson for his courage and honesty in speaking his mind on issues that matter to them.

They see him as a defender of traditional values and American interests against the forces of globalism and liberalism that threaten to undermine them.

People appreciate his willingness to confront the lies and propaganda of the mainstream media and the political establishment that sought to silence or smear him.

They respect his loyalty to former president Donald Trump, whom they regard as a champion of their cause and a victim of unfair attacks.

Many also share his skepticism of US involvement in foreign wars that they believe were costly, unnecessary, and harmful to America’s security and reputation.

They view Carlson as a patriot who loves his country and wants to protect it from its enemies, both external and internal.

Conservatives hope that Tucker Carlson will continue his fight for their values and interests on another platform or in another role.