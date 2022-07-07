Boris Johnson Resigns over Failed Leadership

Please share this story:

After three years of controversial leadership, British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson has resigned from his office amid multiple scandals. Johnson will remain the acting PM until a new PM is picked for the office.

Russia Today reported that Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday (July 7, 2022) amid a “non-stop wave of officials resigning.” Johnson has stepped down from the leadership of the Conservative Party but will remain the head of the government until a replacement is found.

Success and Failure of Boris Johnson as PM

Johnson took office in 2019 after the disastrous failure of his predecessor Theresa May, who resigned because she failed to deliver Brexit—Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU). Johnson ran on the promise of delivering Brexit and secured his name in history by keeping that promise.

However, Johnson failed to implement Brexit in spirit in the United Kingdom and the country continued to suffer from unchecked illegal immigration and the influence of European Union as well as that of the global leftist establishment. Johnson’s policies during the COVID crisis were tyrannical and the country’s conservative, free-minded population was made a target of brutal law enforcement attacks.

Multiple scandals plagued Johnson’s administration and person, notably his violation of the COVID rules he made for others but wouldn’t follow himself and the push for vaccination despite the evidence of increased risk of death among the vaccinated.

The Question of New Leadership

The Gateway Pundit reported that Boris Johnson will continue to hold his office as the caretaker PM until September when the conservatives choose their new leader. The story cited Justin Tomlinson, Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party, as:

His resignation was inevitable. As a party we must quickly unite and focus on what matters. These are serious times on many fronts.

Nigel Farage, former leader of the UK Independence Party, told CNBC that if Boris Johnson was not fit to serve for being a lair, how come he is fit to serve for a 10-week period till the new leader’s selection. He predicted that more internal internal battles were coming over the next few days.

"Boris Johnson had not told the truth and was therefore not fit to serve in office. Well if he wasn't fit to serve when they wrote these letters, how is he fit to serve for what I think will be a 10-week period?" says Fmr. UKIP Leader @Nigel_Farage on Boris Johnson's resignation. pic.twitter.com/wbJjJY8gj4 — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) July 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the leftist media has started warming up to the thought of reversal of Brexit after Johnson is out of the office. Reuters published a story this morning bashing Johnson and opined that his exit would be the beginning of the end of Brexit.

