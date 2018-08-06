Earlier this month on the 14th and 15th of July, 2018, thousands of well-known world leaders, reputable pastors, and partners from around the world gathered in the SSE Arena in Wembley, London, to participate in an exclusive conference. It was hosted by the Christ Embassy and the man in charge – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. Pastor Chris managed the two-day conference, and it took place at 3 pm local time on both days.

Several thousand religious guests, spiritual leaders, and pastors gathered at the stadium on both days. Every seat in the venue was occupied each day the conference was held. The many guests that attended this event came from around the world including, but not limited to, North America, South America, Africa and other parts of Europe.

Following the conclusion of the event, the Christ Embassy managers said they were pleased with the number of people that showed up to the event because some 2018 World Cup matches were played on those same two days. The World Cup is a popular event that has been all over the news covering up smaller events happening around the world. It was refreshing to witness believers spend their free time in the presence of the Man of God, rather than sit down on a piece of furniture in their home and stare at grown men kicking around a soccer ball.

The Leaders and Partners’ Conference in the United Kingdom was just the beginning for the Christ Embassy and Oyakhilome. There are other programs already scheduled to occur later this year. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Believers LoveWorld have been working together to expand the reach of his spiritual teachings. The Pastor has declared that 2018 is going to be “The Year of the Supernatural,” and thus, there is a lot more to learn.

The impressive number of partners and leaders who attended the conference were genuinely thrilled and surprised after hearing the inspirational words preached by the Pastor. Also, Several of the pastors who attended said they were overwhelmed when they saw the number of people, and the positive energy was contagious.

The two-day conference was a huge success. The Pastor was pleased with the interest shown by the audience members. Oyakilome said he is hopeful that many more leaders and pastors will become active members of his ministry and join him at events and conferences in the near future.

By the power of the holy ghost, Oyakhilome wants to take his demonstrations and teachings to the next level. He wants to spread his beliefs elsewhere.

Oyakhilome admitted that his primary purpose for flying to London to speak at the conference was to enlighten his audience on the powerful verses of God. Also, he told the audience to remember that anyone can reach “a new pedestal of faith.”

The private, invite-only event was declared a winner. Several of the group members that aided in the preparation of the event said that the purpose of the meeting was to produce a remarkable presentation of the Spirit of God through lessons and prophesies.

Readers interested in learning more about this conference, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, future events of the Embassy, can visit this website: http://pastorchrisonline.org/