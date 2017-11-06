Buying toys for your kids can be a stressful process. It is hard to know which toys are best for them depending on their age, interests, and level of ability. Whether you are looking for toys for your child because it is nearing their birthday, Christmas, or they have earned a reward, it doesn’t have to be a process that gives you a panic attack. Below are five of the most important things to consider when buying toys for kids of any age.

Pieces

Depending on the age of your child, you should consider the number of pieces that toy has. There are a few reasons for this. For one, you should make sure that toys for younger children do not have too many small pieces that can become a safety hazard if the child puts it in their mouth. You should also consider the number of pieces because of the ability for you or someone else in the household to step on the pieces and get hurt.

Noise

This might not seem like a big one, but it is. Have you ever had a relative or friend get your child a toy that makes lots of noise or sings the same song over and over again? They might think the noise is cute, but they don’t have to deal with it 24/7. When considering which new toys to buy, make sure you will be able to deal with the noise or singing that is accompanied with the toy.

Age

Make sure to find toys that are appropriate for the age of your child. There are a few reasons for this. Safety is of course number one. The older the kids get, the smaller pieces a toy might contain. It is also important to buy age-appropriate toys because you don’t want your child to get frustrated if they can’t figure out how the toy works.

Lifetime

To make a good investment, you might want to consider finding a toy that can grow with your child. For many kids, a baby doll can be a great toy to grow with them, and most are durable. You might want to consider toys that are not following the latest trend or ones that have been around for many years. You also want to find toys that will last a long time and are durable.

Education

Consider how much a child is gaining from a toy. Are they learning valuable life skills like math, reading, or writing? Is it going to teach them about social skills, patience, and solving problems? While not every toy has to be endorsed by the department of education, it is important to consider what the toy is teaching your child.

Conclusion

Toys can not only be fun for children, but have the potential to teach them about life, the way things work, and how to act in certain social situations. Toys should be enjoyable for the whole family, and they should certainly be safe for your child. While there are many things to consider, these are five of the most important aspects of buying new toys that you should think about before making your purchase.