Supreme Court Blocks Biden’s Vaccine Mandate for Businesses

Ruling on two cases about government forcing employers to require COVID vaccination of employees, the Supreme Court today blocked Biden’s vaccine mandate for large businesses, but allowed it to stand for health care workers.

Supreme Court Rulings on Two Mandate Cases

The New York Post reported that the Supreme Court ruled against the vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees by 6-3, with all three liberal judges – Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor – ruling in favor of the mandate while the five conservative judges and the Chief Justice John Roberts voting to block the mandate.

The story reported that Biden expressed disappointment over the ruling while President Trump hailed it, calling the mandate “unconstitutional”. But Biden continues to encourage businesses to impose vaccine requirements on their employees. According to the Washington Examiner, Biden is still calling for businesses to mandate COVID testing and vaccination.

Biden directly called on “business leaders to immediately join those who have already stepped up — including one third of Fortune 100 companies — and institute vaccination requirements to protect their workers, customers, and communities.”

In the second ruling today, the court allowed Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to mandate COVID vaccination for all health care workers. While four conservative judges ruled against the mandate, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts voted with the liberal judges, making the ruling 5-4 in favor of the vaccine mandate.

Mediaite noted that Justice Kavanaugh was slammed by conservatives on social media for voting with the liberals on the mandate for health care workers.

Mandate for Federal Contractors Awaits Hearing

Meanwhile, the case against Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors awaits to be heard in the court. AGC posted an update today on the case, informing that a hearing of the case involving oral arguments has been tentatively scheduled for the week of April 4, 2022.

Dan Mclaughlin opined in National Review that today’s Supreme Court’s ruling “bodes poorly” for Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors.