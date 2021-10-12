Texas Governor Bans Vaccine Mandates

Texas Governor Greg Abbott banned vaccine mandates by any entity in Texas. The move comes in defiance of Joe Biden’s vaccine war on Americans.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Monday that Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order that makes it illegal for any entity in the state to ask any individual for proof of vaccination. Announcing his executive order on Twitter, the governor wrote on his Twitter:

I issued an Executive Order prohibiting vaccine mandates by ANY entity in Texas.

Abbott was also cited saying that he would also add the issue to the Special Session agenda and rescind his executive order once legislation is passed. He called Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate “bullying” of private entities.

Texas Governor Extends the Ban

With the new executive order of Monday, the Texas Governor has extended his ban on vaccine mandate to include all private entities in the state. In April this year, the governor issued an executive order banning state agencies or political subdivisions in Texas from imposing any vaccine mandate.

Governor Abbott of Texas has become the second governor to ban vaccine mandates in his state via executive order after Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis banned it earlier in April this year. WAFF reported today that the Florida Health Department has fined Leon County more than $3.5 million for violating the state’s ban on vaccine mandates by requiring employees to provide proof of COVID vaccination as well as firing 14 employees for not complying with its vaccination requirements.

Validity of Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

Some analysts have opined that the federal vaccine mandate doesn’t actually exist. Joy Pullmann wrote in The Federalist that Biden’s vaccine mandate is nothing more than a press release. She wrote:

It’s all a mirage. Biden’s so-called vaccine mandate doesn’t exist — at least, not yet.

Pullmann added that neither the White House nor the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have issued any official guidelines for the mandate announced by Biden.